WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 5/12: Keller’s report on Roman Reigns return, WWE World Title Tournament, Theory vs. Lashley vs. Sheamus, Styles vs. Edge vs. Mysterio

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

MAY 12, 2023

KNOXVILLE, TENN.

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Forever, Together,” they went right to the arena. As the camera panned the crowd, Michael Cole hyped the World Title Tournament and Wade Barrett hyped the return of Roman Reigns for the first time since WrestleMania.

(1) EDGE vs. REY MYSTERIO vs. A.J. STYLES – World Hvt. Title Tournament match

Edge (Age 49) made his ring entrance. He eyed the World Title belt on the table on the entrance stage. Cole noted that Edge’s kids are in the front row to watch his match tonight. Styles (age 45, turns 46 next month) and Mysterio (age 48) were in the ring already. Cole and Barrett discussed the brackets and showed the results from Raw. The bell rang three minutes into the hour. Barrett touted the combined in-ring experience of 90 years with these three. Cole called Rey “the greatest little man in the history of WWE.” They cut to a break at 5:00 a Styles slidekicked Edge under the bottom rope as Edge was about to DDT Rey at ringside. [c]

Back from the break, Styles and Rey were battling on the ring apron. Edge speared them off the ring apron. All three were down and slow to get up. Big spot and big thumps when Styles and Rey landed. Rey eventually headscissored both Edge and Styles into position simultaneously into 619 position next to each other. Rey went for it, but Edge and Styles double dropkicked Rey. Edge and Styles got up and charged at each other with clotheslines. All three were down and slow to get up. They went to a nice looking wide shot of the entire arena from the upper deck. Cole noted it was one of the largest crowds they’ve ever had at that arena.

Rey sunset flipped Styles and Edge as Styles was attempting a superplex of Edge, leading to a two count on Styles at 14:00. Rey set up a 619 on Edge, but Styles tripped him running the ropes Styles went for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Edge ducked. Edge went for a spear, but Styles leapfrogged. Rey dove at Styles and went for a 619 on Edge, but Edge caught Rey mid-air and then applied the Edge-u-cater. Styles broke it up, so Edge turned and put the Edge-u-cater on Styles. Styles grabbed the bottom rope, but that doesn’t force a break in a Triple Threat match. Rey broke up the old with a 619 on Edge. Rey leaped off the top rope with a DDT attempt, but the move was botched. Styles then hit Edge with a Phenomenal Forearm for the three count.

Barrett said he thought Edge was going for a spear of Rey out of mid-air but didn’t have the strength.

WINNER: Styles in 16:00 to advance to the World Title semi-finals.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. They planned and largely executed well a lot of complicated three-way spots, but there were a couple exceptions. The late botch was unfortunate, though. The stereo 619 set-up earlier was too cute even if executed smoothly, but it wasn’t. Edge landed on a different side of the ring for the 619 at first and then conveniently staggered over to be next to Styles for the 619 spot.)

-A sponsored video package aired the latest with The Bloodline including Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens beating them, but Solo Sikoa pinning Riddle, with Cole asking if Solo and the Usos did enough to please the Tribal Chief.

-They showed the Usos, who appeared to be in good spirits, backstage. Cole wondered whether Reigns was at Smackdown to celebrate or have a stern talk with the Usos.

-Sheamus (age 45) made his ring entrance. [c]

-Barrett hyped that Bianca Belair would celebrate her Backlash title match victory later in the show, noting this is her hometown.

(2) SHEAMUS (w/Butch, Ridge Holland) vs. AUSTIN THEORY vs. BOBBY LASHLEY – World Hvt. Title Tournament match

Lashley’s (age 46) ring entrance was nearly finished after the break. Theory’s (age 25) ring entrance then took place. He wore his U.S. Title belt to the ring. Cole said he’d love to add the World Title to his trophy case. Cole noted that Sheamus mentioned on Twitter he won the World Title at WrestleMania in 18 seconds. He didn’t mention his opponent. The bell rang 31 minutes into the hour. Sheamus and Lashley double-teamed Theory at the start of the match after Theory bailed out to ringside when the bell rang. Theory is 20 years younger than the next youngest wrestler in these two Smackdown first-round Triple Threat matches. At 2:00 the crowd counted along as Sheamus battered Theory’s chest with ten forearm smashes. They cut to a break. [c]

Lashley and Sheamus squared off mid-ring after the break. Theory broke up Lashley’s attempt at a Hurt Lock on Sheamus with a dropkick to the head. They replayed in sl0-mo. Barrett said his height there was ludicrous and no one should be able to get that high. Barrett said Theory is destined for greatness and it’s just a matter of how long it takes. Sheamus landed a White Noise on Theory off the second rope for a two count at 11:00. As Sheamus set up a Brogue Kick, Lashley surprised him with a spear. Theory threw Lashley shoulder-first into the ringpost and rolled up a stunned Sheamus for a near fall. Theory set up his A-Town Down, but Lashley blocked it and one-arm slammed Theory. Lashley was bleeding from his forehead.

Lashley applied a Hurt Lock. Theory tried to push off the ropes to break it, but Lashley held on. Sheamus broke it up with a Brogue Kick. Lashley threw Sheamus out of the ring and then covered Theory for the win. Cole, without mentioning blood by name, said Lashley was “showing the wounds from this physical battle.”

WINNER: Lashley in 13:00 to advance.

-They cut to a “Roman Reigns” sign on a locker room door. [c]

-Cole hyped Lashley vs. Styles in the main event.

-They cut backstage to Adam Pearce saying on the phone that Styles vs. Lashley are two former champions and it couldn’t have worked out any better. Grayson Waller approached Pearce and said he was drafted a little bit late, but Pearce can make it up to him. He said he wants to debut his Grayson Waller Effect talk show next week. Pearce shook his hand and said it’s official.

(3) BARON CORBIN vs. CAMERON GRIMES

Corbin was already in the ring shadow-boxing as his music faded. Grimes came out in a vest to his country music theme song. Barrett said he was excited about this all week. He said Grimes is known for his massive personalty and sneaky athleticism. He said he’s a career underdog, but his secret weapon is his unbridled passion. Corbin said Grimes was Smackdown’s very last pick in the draft. He said it took guts to show up, but in two minutes he’ll be flat on his back wishing he was back in NXT. Grimes caught Corbin with his Caveman running knees for the sudden win. Cole said Grimes is enterprising while Corbin’s downfall continues.

WINNER: Grimes in five seconds.

-A video package aired on the Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar angle on Raw. Cole said he’s not sure even Cody is ready for what is waiting for him at Night of Champions in two weeks.

-Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and the Usos headed to the ring. Heyman sneered at the new World Title belt on the stage. Cole said The Bloodline consider that belt a consolation prize. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Reigns stood mid-ring with the rest of The Bloodline and asked Knoxville to acknowledge him. A “Roman!” chant started amidst some boos. Reigns said that’s what greatness garners. “It garners respect,” he said. He said every man the ring main evented both nights of WrestleMania. He said they are the only ones that will ever main both nights of WrestleMania. He said the success didn’t stop there. He said he wasn’t at Backlash, but someone else stepped up. He looked at Solo and said he stepped up. He walked over and stood next to Solo. He said there was a little concern when they first added Solo because when you get added to the deep end, you can either sink or swim. He said if there’s a problem, he handles it. He said he handled Matt Riddle. Solo said something quietly to Reigns. Reigns laughed and said he’s so good, he’s still thinking about the KO & Sami problem. A loud “Sami!” chant broke out.

Reigns smiled and shook his head and told him not to worry about that. He assured Solo they’re not the problem, but there is an actual problem. “The problem are your brothers,” he said. The crowd oohh’d. They cut to the Usos whose demeanor changed to angst and distress. Reigns walked over to them. He circled them and asked if they thought they could lose at WrestleMania and avoid talking about it. He said they lost, dedicated a rematch to him, and then lost that match. He asked why he was dedicating a tag team victory to someone who’s not even in a tag team. Heyman showed off the two singles title belts to the Usos. Reigns said he disrespected The Bloodline by dedicating a tag team match to him.

Reigns said he tried to leave and take some time to him and then they embarrass him. “You know better than this,” he snapped. “Apologize.” Jimmy looked at Jey. Reigns asked why he was looking at Jey. He told him to apologize. He said he didn’t want to hear anything except, “I’m sorry, my Tribal Chief.” Jimmy laughed. Jey hung his head and looked at Jimmy like he was helping. Reigns asked Jimmy if the was laughing. Reigns poked Jimmy in the chest and told him to listen to him and apologize. “I’m here to make you smile again,” he said. “I’m a clown again, huh?” He shoved Jimmy in the face. Jimmy’s smile disappeared. Reigns asked if he was going to do something. Heyman leaned out of the ring. They bleeped a chant by fans.

Jey stepped between Reigns and Jimmy and said, “We apologize.” He asked for one more shot to bring the championships back to The Bloodline. Reigns said, “You’re right, the tag team championships will come back to The Bloodline. Wiseman, fill them in.” Heyman thanked Reigns and then announced that the Tribal Chief has shown up tonight with a gameplan already in hand. He said he authorized him to pull every string and flex their Bloodline muscle with the Board of Directors. He said the Undisputed Tag Team Titles come back to the Bloodline at Night of Champions when Owens & Sami will lose the tag titles to Solo & Roman. The Usos, who had been celebrating the presumed announcement, turned in shock and then hung their heads. Reigns said he and Solo will represent at NOC and he dedicated their victory to the greatest tag team of all time, Afa & Sika, the Wild Samooans.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’ve been reporting for weeks that Reigns was scheduled to wrestle at Night of Champions, and there’s the official answer regarding what his match will be. This was a development the Bloodline needed to stir up some dust. Roman continues to command full control of the ring and the mic when he’s in it.)

-Kayla Braxton reacted to the news and then shifted to interviewing Damage CTRL. Bayley scolded Kayla for talking about Roman during her interview time. She said that she and Roman share a lot in common including being strong leaders even when things don’t go as planned. She put the blame on herself for pushing Iyo Sky too hard before she was ready. She said she and Dakota Kai will win back the WWE Tag Team Titles tonight. She told Kayla to go tell Roman that Smackdown belongs to Damage CTRL.

-Liv Morgan came out to her entrance music. Raquel Rodriguez joined her. [c]

-A series of headlines were shown regarding Backlash being the most viewed in history.

-They went to Cole and Barrett who touted Damian Priest’s performance. Barrett said Bad Bunny is getting a lot of acclaim, but Priest cemented himself as a major player in WWE for a long time to come.

-Backstage, the Usos yelled at Legado Del Fantasma and Rey Mysterio. Santos Escobar laughed and said it’s not their problem that Tribal Chief doesn’t love them anymore. Jey was fuming, but Jimmy pulled him away.

(4) LIV MORGAN & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. BAYLEY & DAKOTA KAI (w/Iyo Sky) – WWE Tag Team Title match

Cole touted Sky’s “breakout performance” at Backlash and attributed her loss to Bayley. Barrett said Bayley is a ray of sunshine and chastised Cole for being mean to her again. The bell rang 21 minutes into the hour. They showed Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre with their NXT Tag Team Title belts watching backstage. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

They showed Fyre & Dawn again backstage. Bayley was very late making the save when Kai had Morgan covered, but Morgan still didn’t lift her shoulder putting the ref in a bad position to just stop his count prematurely. Sky was going to interfere with a tag title belt, but Rodriguez yanked it away from her. Liv then shoved Bayley into Sky and then rolled her up for the three count.

WINNERS: Morgan & Rodriguez in 9:00 to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

-Pretty Deadly approached The Brawling Brutes. They had clip boards and were saying they had some questions. They threw out some insults and sarcastically told Sheamus, “Sorry for your loss.” Then they walked away.

-They showed the ring being decorated with balloons for Bianca’s celebration. [c]

-Belair made her ring entrance and hugged some family at ringside. Cole listed her athletic accomplishments in Tennessee. “A record-breaking champion,” Barrett said. “What a star.” Her pyro blasted as she stood on the second rope holding up her title belt. Asuka interrupted. She blew some kisses and slapped hands on her way to the ring. She entered the ring and offered a handshake. Belair shook her hand. Asuka blew green mist in her face. Belair sold it like it was acid or scalding hot water. Asuka danced in celebration and blew sarcastic kisses to the audience before skipping to the back.

-They showed Styles warming up backstage for the main event. [c]

-A commercial advertised Gunther’s debut on Raw on Monday plus Becky Lynch will address Trish Stratus.

-They went backstage to Belair, covered in green mist, who as hyperventilating as two trainers instructed her to breath.

-Barrett hyped that Sami & KO would have a face-to-face with Solo & Reigns next week, plus Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. The Usos, Butch & Ridge Holland vs. Pretty Deadly, and the Grayson Waller Effect with either Styles or Lashley as his guest.

(5) A.J. STYLES vs. BOBBY LASHLEY – World Hvt. Title Tournament semi-final

The bell rang 45 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break at 2:00 with Lashley in control. [c]

Lashley’s cut opened up again during the match. Lashley kept going for the Hurt Lock. Styles blocked it and then avoided a running spear in the corner. Lashley went shoulder-first into the ringpost. Styles threw him into the ringpost, then hit a Phenomenal Forearm for the win.

WINNER: Styles in 12:00 to advance to the World Title Tournament final at Night of Champions.

