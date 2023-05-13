FREE PODCAST 5/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & McDonald & Barbati & Machado: Reigns returns, World Title Tourney, On-Site Correspondents (164 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Alex McDonald from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown which turned into an all-star episode with guest appearances by PWTorch’s Nick Barbati and Javier Machado also. Long-time veteran callers Ian from Tennessee and Travis from Tennessee were on-site correspondents. They addressed the return of Roman Reigns and the big Bloodline developments and, of course, A.J. Styles advancing in the World Title Tournament. Also, an answer as to why Bianca Belair sold the green mist from Asuka more than anyone else ever has, plus appearances by NXT call-ups Grayson Waller, Cameron Grimes, and the NXT Women’s Tag Champs.

