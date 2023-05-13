FREE PODCAST 5/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Sean talk Backlash hype, WWE Draft, AEW + 5 Yrs Ago Backlash post-show (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s PWTorch Dailycast Saturday Double-Feature, first up is “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure (The Nicky’s Club Edition)” with Nick Barbati and special guest host Sean Plichta from Tennessee. Today’s topics include the current state of the WWE World Championship Tournament, the recent advancements of the Bloodline storyline and possibility of Roman & Solo vs. the Usos, the potential end of Bianca Belair’s reign, and more.

Then we jump back five years (5-9-2013) to an episode of the “PWT Talks NXT” PWTorch Livecast with Kelly Wells and Justin James covering the difficulty of arrogant characters to get booed, another dynamite segment for the women, and cover six listener calls including the strength of Velveteen Dream’s character, plus more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO