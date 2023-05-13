FREE PODCAST 5/13 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Scott Hall: (10 Yrs Ago) Does anyone tell Triple H what he needs to hear, which one wrestler could smoke in Vince’s presence, live callers, tons of stories (187 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (5-3-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Scott Hall (a/k/a Razor Ramon). The first 90 minutes consists largely of phone calls from all around the world on a wide array of subjects and an update on Hall’s surgery and sobriety. Then, in the 65 minute previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow he gives his thoughts on WrestleMania 29, should Rock and Undertaker return for WM30, The Clique’s controversial reputation, Ziggler’s future, why Triple H was accepted into the Clique, if Triple H has people telling him what he needs to hear, who those people were for Vince McMahon, which ex-wrestler was the only one who could smoke in Vince McMahon’s presence, Bob Holly’s complaints about the Clique in his new autobiography, and more.

