VIP AUDIO 5/13 – The Fix Flashback (4-27-2016): Chyna’s death and legacy, is Reigns already a failure, alternatives to Reigns, Cena’s Rolling Stone interview, Shane vs. Steph prediction, Impact, McGregor, UFC 200, Jon Jones (99 min.)

In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the April 27, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

Chyna’s death and legacy

Monday Night Raw’s push for Payback

Different scenarios for the main event on Sunday

A general spirited assessment of Roman Reigns already being a failure

What rip cord solution there is for WWE if they gave up on Reigns

Raw’s ratings drop since WrestleMania

John Cena’s Rolling Stone interview and a few other notes from Raw

Whether Cesaro’s current character is good fit and what can improve it

Miz & Maryse

A prediction on the result of the Stephanie McMahon vs. Shane McMahon stip on Sunday

The NXT Title change

Samoa Joe’s possible opponents

An overview of TNA Impact this week as they say goodbye to some mainstays

A look at Saturday’s UFC results and a look ahead to UFC 200

The latest developments with Conor McGregor and evaluating whose stand was more justified

A discussion Bellator including the state of the roster’s credibility

