VIP AUDIO 5/13 – The Fix Flashback (4-27-2016): Chyna’s death and legacy, is Reigns already a failure, alternatives to Reigns, Cena’s Rolling Stone interview, Shane vs. Steph prediction, Impact, McGregor, UFC 200, Jon Jones (99 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the April 27, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:
- Chyna’s death and legacy
- Monday Night Raw’s push for Payback
- Different scenarios for the main event on Sunday
- A general spirited assessment of Roman Reigns already being a failure
- What rip cord solution there is for WWE if they gave up on Reigns
- Raw’s ratings drop since WrestleMania
- John Cena’s Rolling Stone interview and a few other notes from Raw
- Whether Cesaro’s current character is good fit and what can improve it
- Miz & Maryse
- A prediction on the result of the Stephanie McMahon vs. Shane McMahon stip on Sunday
- The NXT Title change
- Samoa Joe’s possible opponents
- An overview of TNA Impact this week as they say goodbye to some mainstays
- A look at Saturday’s UFC results and a look ahead to UFC 200
- The latest developments with Conor McGregor and evaluating whose stand was more justified
- A discussion Bellator including the state of the roster’s credibility
