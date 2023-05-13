News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/13 – The Fix Flashback (4-27-2016): Chyna’s death and legacy, is Reigns already a failure, alternatives to Reigns, Cena’s Rolling Stone interview, Shane vs. Steph prediction, Impact, McGregor, UFC 200, Jon Jones (99 min.)

May 13, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the April 27, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

  • Chyna’s death and legacy
  • Monday Night Raw’s push for Payback
  • Different scenarios for the main event on Sunday
  • A general spirited assessment of Roman Reigns already being a failure
  • What rip cord solution there is for WWE if they gave up on Reigns
  • Raw’s ratings drop since WrestleMania
  • John Cena’s Rolling Stone interview and a few other notes from Raw
  • Whether Cesaro’s current character is good fit and what can improve it
  • Miz & Maryse
  • A prediction on the result of the Stephanie McMahon vs. Shane McMahon stip on Sunday
  • The NXT Title change
  • Samoa Joe’s possible opponents
  • An overview of TNA Impact this week as they say goodbye to some mainstays
  • A look at Saturday’s UFC results and a look ahead to UFC 200
  • The latest developments with Conor McGregor and evaluating whose stand was more justified
  • A discussion Bellator including the state of the roster’s credibility

*