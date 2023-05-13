VIP AUDIO 5/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (5-13-2005): How would TNA do head-to-head with Raw, WWE boots wrestlers off of first class on long flights, politics of Cornette’s vacation in OVW, Hardy-Lita-Edge a work? (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 13, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Bruce covers these topics:

The politics behind Jim Cornette’s vacation in OVW and whether OVW is being subject to an ECW coup…

Reaction to the Luther Reigns “Torch Talk” interview…

Dusty Rhodes’s departure from TNA’s booking position and what the committee’s chance is of improving things…

TNA’s future on cable and which of the three apparent options would be best…

Predictions on how TNA would do head-to-head with Raw and what key names would be most important to acquire…

What’s the point and impact of the racial stereotypes and rape angles on WWE television…

The decision to move wrestlers back to coach on international flights…

A review of John Cena’s music video, and what aspects of it did and didn’t work…

Could the Matt Hardy-Lita-Edge situation be a work and how could it be exploited for money either way by WWE…

Christian’s recent performances and his potential in WWE…

And more…

