AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS 5/13: Toni Storm vs. Allysin Kay, The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Kip Sabian & Butcher & The Blade, Strickland & Cage vs. Dark Order

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

MAY 13, 2023

RECORDED AT THE LITTLE CAESARS ARENA IN DETROIT, MI

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.

(1) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & BILLY GUNN vs. KIP SABIAN & THE BUTCHER & THE BLADE

Kip and Bowens started things off, with Bowens getting an early upper hand. The crowd was hot for The Acclaimed. Kip took Bowens over with an arm drag, then followed up with a leg drop. Bowens fired back with rights and a thrust kick to the face. The Acclaimed double teamed Blade. Caster dropped Blade to the mat before attempting a tag into Gunn. Blade cut him off but Caster was able to counter and tag in Bowens. Bowens came off the middle rope with Scissor Me Timbers.

Butcher entered the ring and took down Bowens, then nailed Caster and Gunn on the apron. Kip nailed Bowens from behind with a knee to the back. Kip, Blade, and Butcher mocked The Acclaimed by doing the Scissor Me move to the crowd. Bowens tried fighting off Butcher to make a tag but he was cut off. Blade tagged in and kept the offensive momentum for his team alive. [c]

Bowens was still stuck in the ring as he was triple teamed in the corner. Butcher hit a nasty back breaker for a two count. Bowens caught Blade coming off the middle rope and finally made the tag to Gunn. Kip tagged in as well but Gunn took out each opponent on his own. Blade caught Gunn with a clothesline but Caster hit a springboard dropkick to take out Blade. Gunn hit the Fameasser on Kip but Blade broke up the pin attempt.

The Acclaimed hit their double finish on Kip for the win.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn in 9:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A good opener that kept the crowd alive throughout.)

– The latest edition of QTV aired. They talked about All In in London. The segment also included a brief sitdown with Powerhouse Hobbs. The less said about this the better. [c]

(2) TONI STORM (w/The Outcasts) vs. ALLYSIN KAY

Kay received a nice reaction since she is from the area. Storm attacked Kay right from the bell. Kay rocked Storm to the mat then nailed her with a series of right hands. Kay had Storm in the corner but Saraya distracted her behind the ref’s back. Storm got the upperhand and took control. Ruby Soho nailed Kay from the outside. Storm distracted the ref yet again as Saraya and Soho attacked Kay. Storm took it to Kay around ringside before throwing face-first into the ringpost.

Storm rolled Kay back into the ring and covered for two. Kay nailed Saraya and Soho then hung Storm across the top rope. Kay hit a neckbreaker, then a clothesline for two. Kay reversed Storm Zero into a pin attempt but The Outcasts distracted the ref from making the pin. Storm hit a German suplex, then the hip attack. Storm followed up with Storm Zero for the win.

WINNER: Toni Storm in 5:00

(Moynahan’s Take: I was all set for this to be Your Rampage Squash of the Week, but Kay had a solid showing here. A nice little match.)

– The Gunns were interviewed backstage. They complained about their tag title loss and lack of rematch. They said it wouldn’t take them long to get the titles back. Ethan Page appeared and said he had a problem that he needed their help with.

(3) KYLE FLETCHER vs. ACTION ANDRETTI

Both men worked the mat in the early going while trading moves. Andretti nailed Fletcher and took him down to the mat with a tornillo off the ropes. Both men went to the outside. [c]

Both men were battling it out in the middle of the ring. Andretti hit a scoop slam before he took Fletcher over the top rope. Andretti missed a moonsault as Fletcher moved and hit a thrust kick. Fletcher hit a huge running kick on the corner, then hit a brainbuster for a close two count. Fletcher brought Andretti to the corner but Andretti tried fighting his way out of it. Andretti hit a superplex off the top. Andretti hit a springboard 450 for two.

Andretti hit a roundhouse kick but Fletcher came right back with a kick of his own. Fletcher hit a spinning tombstone for the win.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher in 9:00

(Moynahan’s Take: The commercial spoiled the middle of this one but for what was shown, this was really great. I would like to see more of these two again.)

– Highlights from this week’s cage match on Dynamite were shown.

– Tony Schiavone was in the ring and announced The Hardys and Isiah Kassidy to the ring. Matt said he’s had a wonderful week and how their contracts with the Firm have been “Deleted.” Jeff said it was time for them to get back to their final run and become the AEW tag champs. The Gunns appeared and made their way to the ring. The Gunns said they decided to help Ethan Page with his issues with these guys. Matt said he had no interest in fighting Page since he’s done with him. Matt finally agreed to a match and said that if they win, Page would have to work for them. The Gunns ended by telling the Hardys they were the best brother tag team and that the Hardys would never get the titles. [c]

– Mark Henry was on split screen with participants from tonight’s main event. Swerve calls Mogul Affiliates an upgrade from his time with Keith Lee. Reynolds and Silver asked them whether they’d like to join Dark Order. They declined, and Henry said it was time for the main event.

– Excalibur hyped Double or Nothing week.

(4) BRIAN CAGE & SWERVE STRICKLAND vs. ALEX REYNOLDS & JOHN SILVER (w/Evil Uno)

Swerve and Reynolds kicked things off. The two exchanged moves before Swerve went to the top rope. Reynolds slowed things down and got out of the way before Swerve got down and tagged in Cage. Silver made the tag as he faced off with Cage. Silver and Cage had a pose down for the crowd, who cheered heavily for Silver. Cage took Silver down then caught him in mid air. Silver returned the favor and drove Cage to the mat. Cage planted Silver who fought back but was thrown to the floor after Swerve opened up the ropes. [c]

Silver and Cage continued battling in the middle of the ring. Silver dropped Cage with a suplex, then made the tag to Reynolds. Swerve tagged in as well but Reynolds took him down. Reynolds took it to both Swerve and Cage. He hit a piledriver of Swerve for a close count. Reynolds perched Swerve on the top rope. He went for a superplex but Prince Nana distracted him from the apron. Swerve knocked Reynolds to the mat. v avoided the foot stomp as he and Silver double teamed Swerve. Cage was knocked off the apron. Silver flew through the ropes but Cage caught him. Cage tagged in but Reynolds rolled him up for two. Cage hit a pop-up powerbomb, then he and Swerve hit a double team move on Reynolds for two.

Cage picked Reynolds up but Silver kicked him across the face. Swerve nailed Silver in the face. Swerve and Cage hit double moves on Dark Order for the win.

WINNERS: Brian Cage & Swerve Strickland in 11:30

– After the match, Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes hit the ring to even the odds.

(Moynahan’s Take: This was somehow the first in-ring action for the newly formed Mogul Affiliate team. Good match, but can we please finally see Swerve vs. Lee already?)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another fine hour of wrestling. If you’re looking for solid in-ring work you really can’t go wrong with any of tonight’s matches. If you only have time for one match check out the main event and/or Fletcher vs. Andretti. Until next week, stay safe everyone!

