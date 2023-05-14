FREE PODCAST 5/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Joel Dehnel joins Greg to discuss WWE Backlash follow-up, World Title tournament, Four Pillars as AEW PPV main event, more (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel to discuss upcoming major shows involving WWE, AEW, and NXT. They talk about WWE’s World Title tournament, AEW’s decision to go with the Four Pillars in a PPV main event, NXT keeping Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes away from the main roster in the draft, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO