FREE PODCAST 5/14 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-15-18) Live callers and mailbag on Rousey-Jax match announcement, Reigns still being booed, Bobby Lashley’s sisters (147 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by podcast host and producer Matt Koon to analyze Raw including live callers and emails. They look at the Ronda Rousey-Nia Jax-Charlotte news, Roman Reigns still being booed, the Sami Zayn-Bobby Lashley angle with Bobby’s sisters at the centerpiece, and much more.
Then in a bonus segment, the previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s review of Raw start to finish including an answer to why Bobby Lashley talked about his sisters, Ronda Rousey-Nia Jax angle, Roman Reigns booed a lot, Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, MITB developments, and more.
