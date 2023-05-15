FREE PODCAST 5/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review Fight Night headlined by Jailton Almeida def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, discuss “quiet boom-period” MMA and pro wrestling are experiencing, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Jailton Almeida def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik. They give a brief preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night, headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill. The show closes with a discussion on the “quiet boom-period” that both MMA and pro wrestling are currently experiencing.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO