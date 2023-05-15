FREE PODCAST 5/15 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (5-10-2018) Keller & Powell discuss whether Cody is proving WWE underutilized him, Styles-Nakamura potential, WWE Women’s Division concern, WWE financials, more (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-10-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net as guest co-host to discuss whether Daniel Bryan’s push is going well since his return, what stood out about latest WWE financials and ratings, New Japan, whether Shinsuke Nakamura-A.J. Styles will ever reach original high expectations, various concerns with the WWE Women’s Division, and more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive bonus segment, the VIP Aftershow where they first try to figure out Vince McMahon’s strategy for Roman Reigns lately, discuss the quality of the latest ROH TV shows, is Cody proving WWE under-pushed him, Hulk Hogan potentially returning to WWE, will A.J. Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura ever live up to expectations stemming from their NJPW days, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade40 and enter code “wade40” for 40 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO