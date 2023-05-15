News on Sami Zayn working Saudi Arabia Night of Champions PLE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

As revealed on Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Sami Zayn will work the Night of Champions PLE that will emanate from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Zayn declined to work those shows since WWE began running special events in the country in 2018.

A new report by The Wrestling Observer that Zayn will work the show due to Syria’s renewed diplomatic relationship with Saudi Arabia. Kevin Owens agreed to work the event once Zayn made it clear he would work the show. The duo are the Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Champions.

On Friday’s episode of Smackdown, Roman Reigns announced that he and Solo Sikoa would challenge Zayn and Owens for the tag titles at Night of Champions. Zayn and Owens defeated The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 39 on night one. The Usos were the longest reigning tag champions in the history of WWE.

WWE Night of Champions airs live on Peacock on May 27. Other announced matches for the show include Seth Rollins vs. A.J. Styles for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes 2.

CATCH-UP: Paul Levesque reportedly absent from Friday’s Smackdown