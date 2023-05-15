Paul Levesque reportedly absent from Friday’s Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul Levesque, was reportedly absent from Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

PWInsider is reporting that Levesque missed the taping for an unknown reason and that Bruce Pritchard was in-charge of the show in his absence. The report indicates that it’s unclear as to whether or not he will be present for this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

This week on Smackdown featured the return of Roman Reigns to WWE programming for the first time since defeating Cody Rhodes to retain his Undisputed Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania. On the show, Reigns confronted The Usos and confirmed that he and Solo Sikoa would challenge Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for the WWE World Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions.

Smackdown also featured the world heavyweight championship tournament. A.J. Styles was the last man standing on that side of the bracket and will collide with Seth Rollins in the tournament finals at Night of Champions.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 airs live on Peacock on May 27.

