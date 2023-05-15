Superstar Billy Graham on life support

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Superstar Billy Graham is on life support. Graham’s wife posted an update on the former world champion’s Facebook page and revealed the news.

Please urgent prayers needed for my husband,” she wrote. “The doctors wanted to remove him from life support tonight, I refused. He’s a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn’t. God is our hope.”

Graham has dealt with numerous health issues throughout the year thus far. His wife has not posted another update on his condition since this one.

