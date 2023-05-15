VIP AUDIO 5/15 – The Fix Flashback (5-4-2016): Dudley DVD review, Ali-Inoki book review, Stephanie’s ratio of being entertaining vs. bad for business, relevance of Reigns metrics (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the May 4, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:
CURRENT EVENTS TOPICS…
- Monday Night Raw with follow-up to WWE Payback
- Thoughts on this week’s TNA Impact
- A preview of ROH’s Global Wars
- Analysis of Ryback’s stand against WWE’s policies and where he might fit in outside of WWE if it comes to that
- A review of the new Dudleys DVD
- A review of the forthcoming Ali-Inoki book.
MAILBAG TOPICS…
- Roman Reigns metrics and whether they decisively point to him being a failure so far
- Whether Stephanie might be good in small doses but is ultimately terrible for the product
- Whether Conor McGregor’s issues with UFC could affect WWE’s relationship with wrestlers classified as independent contractors.
MMA TOPICS…
- A look ahead to UFC’s Fight Night on FS1 this weekend with a couple important heavyweight match-ups on top
