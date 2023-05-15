News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/15 – The Fix Flashback (5-4-2016): Dudley DVD review, Ali-Inoki book review, Stephanie’s ratio of being entertaining vs. bad for business, relevance of Reigns metrics (101 min.)

May 15, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the May 4, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS TOPICS…

  • Monday Night Raw with follow-up to WWE Payback
  • Thoughts on this week’s TNA Impact
  • A preview of ROH’s Global Wars
  • Analysis of Ryback’s stand against WWE’s policies and where he might fit in outside of WWE if it comes to that
  • A review of the new Dudleys DVD
  • A review of the forthcoming Ali-Inoki book.

MAILBAG TOPICS…

  • Roman Reigns metrics and whether they decisively point to him being a failure so far
  • Whether Stephanie might be good in small doses but is ultimately terrible for the product
  • Whether Conor McGregor’s issues with UFC could affect WWE’s relationship with wrestlers classified as independent contractors.

MMA TOPICS…

  • A look ahead to UFC’s Fight Night on FS1 this weekend with a couple important heavyweight match-ups on top

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*