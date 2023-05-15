VIP AUDIO 5/15 – The Fix Flashback (5-4-2016): Dudley DVD review, Ali-Inoki book review, Stephanie’s ratio of being entertaining vs. bad for business, relevance of Reigns metrics (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the May 4, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS TOPICS…

Monday Night Raw with follow-up to WWE Payback

Thoughts on this week’s TNA Impact

A preview of ROH’s Global Wars

Analysis of Ryback’s stand against WWE’s policies and where he might fit in outside of WWE if it comes to that

A review of the new Dudleys DVD

A review of the forthcoming Ali-Inoki book.

MAILBAG TOPICS…

Roman Reigns metrics and whether they decisively point to him being a failure so far

Whether Stephanie might be good in small doses but is ultimately terrible for the product

Whether Conor McGregor’s issues with UFC could affect WWE’s relationship with wrestlers classified as independent contractors.

MMA TOPICS…

A look ahead to UFC’s Fight Night on FS1 this weekend with a couple important heavyweight match-ups on top

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO