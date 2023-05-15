WWE Raw 5/15 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes will officially answer Brock Lesnar’s challenge for Night of Champions and we’ll have a new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

When: Monday May 15, 2023

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE Raw 5/8 Full Match Card

Cody Rhodes addresses Brock Lesnar and his challenge for Night of Champions

Becky Lynch addresses Trish Stratus

Battle Royal – Number One Contender Match For Intercontinental Championship

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville – Women’s Tag Team Championship

