WWE Raw 5/15 full match card

Cody Rhodes will officially answer Brock Lesnar’s challenge for Night of Champions and we’ll have a new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.
When: Monday May 15, 2023
Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
WWE Raw 5/8 Full Match Card
- Cody Rhodes addresses Brock Lesnar and his challenge for Night of Champions
- Becky Lynch addresses Trish Stratus
- Battle Royal – Number One Contender Match For Intercontinental Championship
- Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville – Women’s Tag Team Championship
