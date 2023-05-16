FREE PODCAST 5/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: Heyman manipulates, Cody’s confident, Gunther debuts, Fairplay & Survivor’s Jesse Lopez on-site (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch. They discuss the main event tag with Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Judgment Day with Paul Heyman manipulating things, the popularity of Cody Rhodes and his promo taking it to Brock Lesnar, Gunther’s Raw debut and his potential to be a centerpiece act for WWE, Becky Lynch’s answer to Trish Stratus, more NXT debuts, a sit-down segment with Seth Rollins, and much more. Also, they’re joined by on-site correspondents Jonny Fairplay and Jesse Lopez from CBS’s “Survivor” as on-site correspondents. They take live calls and answer mailbag questions too.

