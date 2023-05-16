Grayson Waller discusses role reality TV played in his wrestling career

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Reality television was a prominent factor in the professional wrestling career of Grayson Waller.

In an interview with Fox Sports, Waller talked about what his stint in reality TV did for him in pro wrestling and how it prepared him for his time in NXT.

“I was very smart about that, because I got to a stage of Australian wrestling where – you’ve been around the scene – it’s hard to actually get your name out on a level outside that indie wrestling bubble,” Waller said. “There’s like a bubble. And it’s impossible to escape.

“So I looked around and like, I love reality TV, and managed to find my way onto Survivor. And I think that just opened some eyes, and I went into that show being like, I want to be Grayson on this show. I don’t want to go in there and just be this boring person, I want to be Grayson. And I think I was largely.

“The problem was I had no food and was sitting in the cold all the time, so energy levels were lacking, whereas if I think if I’m got like a Love Island, or one of those stupid shows, you would have seen the full Grayson.

“But just having that TV experience, being behind the camera, and being able to talk and those type of things, I think that benefited me hugely. And obviously as well, it got enough eyes on me that a lot of people started paying attention who weren’t before.”

Grayson Waller competed against Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship at NXT Spring Breakkin. Waller was then called up to the main roster and selected by Smackdown in the 2023 WWE Draft. On this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Waller will welcome A.J. Styles to his Grayson Waller Effect talk show.

