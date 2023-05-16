Impact Wrestling Under Siege 2023 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling returns to PPV on Impact Plus with Under Siege featuring Trinity Fatu and an Impact World Championship match.

When: Friday May 26, 2023

Where: Western Fair District Agriplex in London, ON

How To Watch: Live on Impact Plus

Impact Wrestling Under Siege 2023 Match Card

Steve Maclin vs. PCO – Impact World Championship

Trinity Fatu vs. TBD

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace – Impact Knockouts Championship

ABC vs. Subculture – World Tag Team Championship

Trey Miguel vs. Chris Sabin – X Division Championship

Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Alex Shelley – Scramble Number One Contender Match for Impact World Championship

The Design vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann & TBD

