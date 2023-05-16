News Ticker

Impact Wrestling Under Siege 2023 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 16, 2023

Impact Wrestling returns to PPV on Impact Plus with Under Siege featuring Trinity Fatu and an Impact World Championship match.

When: Friday May 26, 2023

Where: Western Fair District Agriplex in London, ON

How To Watch: Live on Impact Plus

Impact Wrestling Under Siege 2023 Match Card

  • Steve Maclin vs. PCO – Impact World Championship
  • Trinity Fatu vs. TBD
  • Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace – Impact Knockouts Championship
  • ABC vs. Subculture – World Tag Team Championship
  • Trey Miguel vs. Chris Sabin – X Division Championship
  • Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King
  • Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Alex Shelley – Scramble Number One Contender Match for Impact World Championship
  • The Design vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann & TBD

