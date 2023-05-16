John Cena: “What I have is what you saw at WrestleMania 39”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena says that he’d like to be around WWE more often, but that his body simply can’t do it anymore.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Cena talked about where he’s at physically, not wanting to give the fans a sub-par product, and where Roman Reigns falls on the hierarchy of top champions in WWE history.

“I wish I was still there every day,” Cena said of working in WWE. “It’s just my body can’t do it anymore and I don’t wanna give the consumer a bad product. What I have is what you saw at WrestleMania 39. That’s what I feel confident that I can deliver. And that’s really nice for here and there, but that’s not every day in WWE.”

John Cena lost to Austin Theory in the night one opening match at WrestleMania 39. Prior to that match, he appeared in a one-off tag team match alongside Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn on Smackdown.

In the interview, Cena spoke highly of Roman Reigns and called him the greatest of all time.

“It was said that I passed the torch to Roman years ago, and he absolutely is the face of the franchise,” Cena said. “In my mind, he’s the greatest of all time.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Cena wrestled Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Summerslam in 2021.

CATCH-UP: WWE Night of Champions 2023 Full Match Card