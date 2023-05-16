NXT HITS & MISSES 5/16: Women’s Championship Tournament, Creeds vs. Dyad, Hayes & Williams vs. Dempsey & Gulak, James vs. Hail

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CORA JADE vs. FALLON HENLEY – NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT

NXT kicked off with Cora Jade vs. Fallon Henley in the quarterfinals of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament.

When looking at the brackets, it was clear that Henley had no chance to actually advance. Whoever won this match would face Valkyria, and she and Jade have already had a feud brewing. It was pretty obvious that we’d see Jade pick up the win.

And after a relatively decent back and forth, that’s exactly what happened.

Verdict: Predictable, but decent match. 50/50

CREED BROTHERS vs. THE DYAD

The Creeds and the former Grizzled Young Veterans are both in contention for Gallus’s Tag Titles, and this match would help determine who’d face them next.

Ivy Nile stood in the corner of her Diamond Mine brothers, as Ava stood in Dyad’s. The entire match, the two of them glaring at one another in disgust. The in-ring action was great, as you’d expect out of these two talented teams. My only gripe came with the finish. The announce team placed so much focus on Ivy and Ava ringside, it was obvious that they’d interfere in the finish. Almost as obvious as Jade winning the opening match.

The match could have spoken for itself with Ava and Ivy’s shenanigans happening after the match to further the feud. Instead, we saw yet another match end due to a distraction by Ava and Nile. This week, it was in the Creed’s favor and lead to a match against Gallus at Battleground.

Verdict: Predictable finish where nearly the same finish was used last week, just with Dyad coming out on top. 50/50

DREW GULAK & CHARLIE DEMPSEY vs. CARMELO HAYES & TRICK WILLIAMS

Earlier in the night, the Champ and his lackey showed up to the arena and walked past Gulak and Dempsey dismissively. They took offense to this and challenged them to a tag match later in the night.

Surprising to see Gulak and Dempsey share a ring with the NXT Champion, but I’m all for it. They’re super talented and underrated, and nobody thought they’d win cleanly. This match served as a way to build Melo and Williams up a bit more after a couple weeks of getting cut down by Breakker.

As expected, another predictible finish with Melo and Williams coming out on top.

Verdict: Three predictable finishes in a row! Though I’ll still give this the first HIT of the night.

THEA HAIL vs. KIANA JAMES

After the opening match, Kiana James addressed the locker room and put down Fallon Henley. Thea Hail stood up against a bully and challenged her to a match later in the night.

How can you not love Thea Hail? The energy is off the charts and infectious. Her in-ring skills are improving as well. She’s certainly no Bayley or Io Sky, but the improvement is noticeable since the last time she wrestled.

Kiana James picked up the win rather easily over Hail, with Hail looking for consolation from Hudson after the match.

Verdict: HIT

JACY JAYNE vs. ROXANNE PEREZ – NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT

Just like our opener, the winner of this match was so predictable if you just look at the championship bracket. Tiffany Stratton won last week, meaning she’ll face the winner of this match. Roxanne Perez and Stratton have had a few interactions over the last few weeks, just like Valkyria and Jade, which was easy foreshadowing for this match finish. Perez was going to win.

The match itself was okay. It seems like Jacy Jayne finally found an opponent she can work with. While there were still a few mistimed spots from Jayne, she seemed to have more chemistry with Perez than she ever did with Gigi Dolan.

Speaking of Dolan, she predictably attacked Jayne after she lost to continue their ongoing feud.

Verdict: Yet another predictable finish. 50/50, it was okay.