Pat McAfee set to join ESPN

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Pat McAfee and his Pat McAfee Show will be moving to ESPN and multiple ESPN platforms including ESPN+. McAfee confirmed the news via social media on Tuesday afternoon.

Hello beautiful people… We appreciate and love you all.. together we've truly changed the game. 🗣🗣 #UpToSomethingSZN UPDATE: pic.twitter.com/Yv8SpyNH0E — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 16, 2023

Pat McAfee was a staple of the Smackdown brand on Fox throughout the pandemic era of WWE. He appeared at this year’s WrestleMania 39 in an impromptu match with The Miz and was victorious. Last year, McAfee wrestled Austin Theory at WrestleMania. Prior to that, McAfee had an NXT match against Adam Cole and then participated in War Games.

McAfee left the Smackdown broadcast booth in the fall to appear on College Gameday and has not appeared full-time in WWE since.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S WWE RAW RECEIPT 5/15: Strong Seth Rollins interview shines up new world title