ROH television reportedly set to be taped after new AEW show

The weekly tapings for ROH on HonorClub are reportedly set to be taped after the new AEW Collision show on Saturday nights once the show premieres in mid-June.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Tony Khan will be moving the ROH tapings to coincide with Collision, but that tapings for AEW Rampage will remain after Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW Collision is reportedly set to officially be announced by AEW and WBD this week during the WBD upfronts. The show announcement will reportedly go along with an announcement regarding an extended and expanded television agreement between the two companies. Last week on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan alluded to big news this week for AEW on Wednesday — the day of the upfronts.

CM Punk and other returning AEW talent are reportedly set to be featured on the new show.

