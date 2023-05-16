Seth Rollins films for upcoming Marvel movie

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins will play a role in the upcoming Captain America movie.

Rollins was photographed dressed in character on the set. The movie is reportedly set to be released in May of 2024. Rollins has not been officially announced by Marvel and the character he’s playing has not yet been revealed.

Seth Rollins will square off against A.J. Styles at WWE Night of Champions 2023 to become the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins defeated Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura, as well as Finn Balor to qualify for the title shot.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 airs live on Peacock on Saturday May 27. Other announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar 2, and Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

CATCH-UP: John Cena: “What I have is what you saw at WrestleMania 39”