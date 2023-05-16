News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/15 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Sami & KO vs. Judgment Day, NXT call-ups in battle royal, Gunther’s Raw debut, Seth sit-down with Graves, Cody talks a big game about Lesnar, Becky responds to Trish (29 min.)

May 16, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Judgment Day, NXT call-ups in battle royal, Seth Rollins sit-down with Corey Graves talks World Title, Cody Rhodes talks a big game about Lesnar, Becky Lynch responds to Trish, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler attack Raquel Rodriguez, Gunther makes his Raw debut, a Battle Royal determines no. 1 contender to IC Title, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*