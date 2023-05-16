SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE returns to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will crown a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions.

When: Saturday May 27, 2023

Where: Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

How To Watch: Live on Peacock

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Full Match Card

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins vs. A.J. Styles – WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Finals

Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali – Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa – WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship

CATCH-UP: WWE Backlash 2023 breaks company records