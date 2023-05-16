News Ticker

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 16, 2023

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Full Match Card
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE returns to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will crown a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions.

When: Saturday May 27, 2023

Where: Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

How To Watch: Live on Peacock

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Full Match Card

  • Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes
  • Seth Rollins vs. A.J. Styles – WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Finals
  • Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali – Intercontinental Championship
  • Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa – WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship

CATCH-UP: WWE Backlash 2023 breaks company records

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*