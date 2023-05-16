SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE returns to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will crown a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions.
When: Saturday May 27, 2023
Where: Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
How To Watch: Live on Peacock
WWE Night of Champions 2023 Full Match Card
- Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes
- Seth Rollins vs. A.J. Styles – WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Finals
- Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali – Intercontinental Championship
- Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa – WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship
