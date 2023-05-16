News Ticker

UPDATED WWE NXT 5/16 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 16, 2023

Full WWE NXT 5/16 match card
The NXT Women’s Championship tournament continues on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

When: Tuesday May 16, 2023

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE NXT 5/16 Match Card

  • The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad
  • Dragon Lee joins Noam Dar on the Supernova Sessions
  • Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne – NXT Women’s Championship tournament
  • Cora Jade vs. Fallon Henley – NXT Women’s Championship tournament
  • Wes Lee and Tyler Bate vs. Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey

