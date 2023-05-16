UPDATED WWE NXT 5/16 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The NXT Women’s Championship tournament continues on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.
When: Tuesday May 16, 2023
Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
WWE NXT 5/16 Match Card
- The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad
- Dragon Lee joins Noam Dar on the Supernova Sessions
- Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne – NXT Women’s Championship tournament
- Cora Jade vs. Fallon Henley – NXT Women’s Championship tournament
- Wes Lee and Tyler Bate vs. Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey
