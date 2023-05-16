WWE Smackdown Ratings Report: How much of a difference did Roman Reigns make?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (5/12) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox drew an average of 2.149 million viewers, a rebound from the year-low viewership the prior week of 2.059 million. It was still well below the average viewership for 2023 so far of 2.334 million.

One year ago, the May 13, 2022 episode drew 1.893 million viewers. The average last year through 19 weeks was 2.153 million, so viewership this year is up 181,000 viewers on average.

The broadcast rating was 1.30, up from 1.23 the prior week and up from the 1.20 rating one year ago the same week.

The key 18-49 demographic rating was 0.56, up from 0.52 the prior week and well above the 0.40 rating one year ago the same week. Smackdown finished no. 1 in that demo among all broadcast shows, according to Showbuzz Daily. A “Jeopardy! Masters” special on ABC drew a 0.39 to finish in second place for the night. In overall viewership, the Jeopardy special drew 5.197 million viewers. nearly two-and-a-half times the total Smackdown viewership. Smackdown ranked sixth in overvall viewership among all broadcast shows last Friday night.

Last Friday’s episode featured the advertised return of Roman Reigns for the first time since WrestleMania, plus the opening round and semi-final of the new Raw-based World Hvt. Title Tournament.