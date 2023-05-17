AEW All Access set to live on Max streaming service

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The AEW reality show AEW All Access season one will be available on the Max streaming service beginning on June 9. Warner Brothers Discovery announced the news during their upfronts on Wednesday morning.

Max is formerly the HBO Max streaming service and will officially take the new name later this month. It is the streaming service property of the new Warner Bros Discovery organization and All Access is the first piece of wrestling content to live on the platform.

The announcement of AEW content being housed on Max comes on the heels of the company officially revealing that they’d be adding AEW Collision to their cable television portfolio beginning on June 17. AEW Collision will be a two hour show that airs weekly on Saturday nights on TNT.

Reports indicate that CM Punk will return to AEW in time for the Collision premiere and will likely wrestle on June 17. His return has not officially been announced by AEW.

CATCH-UP: Pat McAfee set to join ESPN