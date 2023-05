AEW Dynamite 5/17 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ricky Starks and Jay White collide in a one on one match and Chris Jericho steps in the ring against Roderick Strong on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

When: Wednesday May 17, 2023

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 5/17 Match Card

Ricky Starks vs. Jay White

Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong

Jack Perry vs. Rush

Sammy Guevara speaks

Don Callis speaks

Ruby Soho & Toni Storm & Saraya vs. Jaime Hayter & Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida

