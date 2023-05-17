AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS 5/17: More Tony Khan details on Collision, Starks vs. White, Jericho vs. Strong, Callis speaks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MAY 17, 2023

AUSTIN, TEX. AT MOODY CENTER

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Tonight after AEW Dynamite, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Tyler Sage to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening aired and then they cut to the arena as pyro blasted. Excalibur introduced the show and said it’s “been a historic day for AEW” and they’d have more on later, but first they’d get right away to the action. Tony Schiavone backed him up. “What a day to be a fan of AEW!” he said. “We’re all pumped up.”

-Wardlow made his ring entrance in dress pants and dress shoes, carrying his TNT Title belt to the ring with him. Schiavone said he’s never seen anyone go as low as Christian Cage did last week. He said he didn’t even want to stay in the ring with him. Excalibur said Christian claims he’d say those words straight to his face. Fans chanted “Wardlow! Wardlow!”

Wardlow said Christian made promises last week that he wants to see him live up to. He told him to put on his “tiny little jacket” and come to the ring “and spit in my face.” He lay the belt in front of him mid-ring. Christian walked out with Luchasaurus. Excalibur said Wardlow is outnumbered two-to-one. Christian stood face to face with Wardlow in the ring and trash-talked him. He said he doesn’t have what it takes to stay champion. He wound up to spit, but Wardlow grabbed him by his throat and blocked it. Luchasaurus then hit Wardlow. Wardlow punched back. Wardlow turned to Christian and set up a powerbomb, but Wardlow intervened. Christian then gave Wardlow a low-blow from behind.

Luchasaurus chokeslammed Wardlow onto a ladder leaning in the corner. Christian then gave him a Kill Switch onto the ladder.

(Keller’s Analysis: I got sidetracked asking PWTorch’s Nick Barbati if Wardlow’s pants were too short and too much ankle was showing for the look he was going for – because fashion is definitely not my thing – but the angle seemed well done to add heat to the feud and the eventual Wardlow vs. Christian match.)

(1) BIG BILL & LEE MORIARTI vs. ORANGE CASSIDY & DARBY ALLIN

Orange Cassidy made his ring entrance first. Then Darby Allin made his entrance, riding his skateboard to the ring. Big Bill and Moriarty came out together. The bell rang 10 minutes into the hour. Cassidy got the better of Moriarty. When Bill and Darby tagged in, Bill overpowered Darby and threw him around. Bill then mocked Darby’s beight with a test of strength challenge. Darby slapped him. When Bill charged, Darby ducked. Moriarty re-entered the ring, but Darby backdropped him into Bill’s arms at ringside. Darby and Cassidy leaped onto both of them. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

The heels took over during the break.

PWTorch editor Wade Keller has covered pro wrestling since 1987. He has been a guest on the Steve Austin Show as an analyst of current events and pro wrestling history 40 times, making more appearances than any other guest. He currently hosts the “Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast” and “Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show” along with several PWTorch VIP-exclusive podcasts every week. He was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellence in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015. He hosted “The Ultimate Insiders” DVD series in the 2000s including long-from studio interviews in Los Angeles, Calif. with Matt & Jeff Hardy and Vince Russo & Ed Ferrara. He has interviewed more big name wrestlers and promoters in long-form insider interviews over the last 35 years for the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter, usually in the “Torch Talk” transcribed Q&A format, than any pro wrestling reporter. The list of those he has interviewed include Steve Austin, The Rock, Vince McMahon, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, Eric Bischoff, Verne Gagne, Lou Thesz, Jesse Ventura, Drew McIntyre, Brian Gewirtz, Paul Heyman, Mick Foley, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Jon Moxley, and dozens of other top stars and influential promoters and bookers/creative team members.