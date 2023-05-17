AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS 5/17: Sage’s report on Ricky Starks vs. Jay White, Outcasts vs. Baker, Hayter & Shida, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

MAY 17, 2023

AUSTIN, TX AT MOODY CENTER

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

-Wardlow came down to the ring as the show started, once in the ring the crowd chanted his name. He said that last week Christian made promises that he wants him to follow through on. He offered for Cage to walk down the ring and spit on his face. Cage’s music hit, and Christian walked out with Luchasaurus. The two men talked smack without microphones, Cage said he would be the next TNT champion and went to spit. Wardlow grabbed the throat of Cage and then Wardlow and Luchasaurus battled unit Cage hit a low blow and then the two beat down Wardlow. Luchasaurus added a ladder, which Christian used as a battering ram into he head of Wardlow. Luchasaurus then choke slammed Wardlow into the ladder. Christian ended it with a Killswitch onto the ladder.

(1) DARBY ALLIN & ORANGE CASSIDY vs. BIG BILL & LEE MORIARTY

Orange Cassidy and Lee Moriarty started the match, Lee tried for a full nelson hold and hit a European uppercut, Cassidy then hit a sunset flip after running the ropes. Both men then rolled and traded multiple pinfall attempts and then sat up and traded Orange style love taps. Cassidy tossed Moriarty off of himself and kipped up with his hands in his pockets. Big Bill tagged in as did Darby Allin. Bill Tossed Darby into the opposite corner, then offered a test of strength that Darby did but attacked out of it. Darby tagged in Cassidy, then both men hit a dive at the same time. [c]

Bill was dominating Cassidy, due to some well timed referring. OC tried to get a tag, but he sold his back being in pain. Darby was eventually tagged in and he ran back-in-forth opposite corners on both Bill and Lee. Darby tried a DDT off the top, Bill caught Darby and hit a big slam. Bill and Lee tried to team up, Darby fought off both and Orange was tagged in.

Cassidy hit a DDT, Lee then tried to roll up Cassidy. Orange kicked out, Moriarty hit a slam and then applied a near submission. Darby was tagged back in and teamed with Cassidy to superplex Moriarty off the top rope. Big Bill ran in and clotheslined both of his opponents. Bill went for a slam, Cassidy tried a Stundog, but Darby hit a Code Red and hit it. Cassidy hit a Beach Break on Moriarty, Darby then hit a Coffin Drop then a headlock takedown pin to win the match.

WINNER: Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy

(Sage’s Analysis: A fun opening match that continued the story of both Cassidy and Allin. The finish by Darby was a really nice storytelling note and continues to make me think the PPV match should have just been MJF vs. Darby.)

-The Young Bucks were backstage and confronted by BCC, they tossed their suitcases. But, The Bucks were outnumbered 3-2, and were taken out. Moxley said they were the only elite ones in this business.

-Renee was backstage with Wardlow, Arn Anderson appeared and took Wardlow’s ice bag and threw it at Wardlow. Arn asked what he was prepared to do versus Christian. Wardlow offered a ladder match for the TNT title at Double or Nothing. [c]