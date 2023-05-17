CM Punk “not affiliated” with AEW Collision per WBD

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WBD said on Wednesday that CM Punk “was not affiliated with TNT’s AEW Collision.”

AEW and WBD announced the new AEW Collision show on Wednesday morning during WBD upfronts. A press release on the new cable property of AEW originally included Punk’s name as a headlining talent, but a revised release removed Punk’s name all together. Punk was not pictured in any of the graphics around the AEW Collision announcement. ComicBook received the quote from WBD after the press release contradicted one another.

Punk’s name has been attached to the new AEW Collision brand since news of it’s inception were uncovered last month. The show is slated to air on Saturday nights in primetime and will premiere on June 17. AEW has Chicago’s United Center booked on that night, which further indicates Punk was and may still be involved in the show.

CM Punk has not been on AEW television since going on a media scrum tirade at the All Out PPV event last September. The tirade led to physical encounter backstage between Punk and The Elite. Punk also was away from AEW recovering from a torn tricep. Punk injured his arm in his All Out main event match against Jon Moxley. In that match, Punk won the AEW World Championship for the second time.

CATCH-UP: KELLER: AEW Collision on Saturday nights, what we know so far and what it might mean