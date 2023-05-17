FREE PODCAST 5/16 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss AEW’s challenges with new expanded TV schedule, Cody, Bloodline, new WWE World Title, McIntyre’s future, Impact, NXT, more (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

The 65+ minutes is dedicated to AEW’s new TV deal with Warner Media, the added revenue and the challenges that come with it, especially creating two new weekly hours of A-show content.

Will this new TV deal be so big that Tony Khan will think he can do no wrong and dig his heels in rather than expand his circle and take in new ideas?

An idea for how to do a roster-split differently than WWE that would work for AEW

Should Tony Khan shift ROH into a full-fledged developmental territory and sell it as that to the public?

The success of Cody Rhodes so far in WWE.

Is Dominik Mysterio a short-term fad or showing signs of being a long-term star perhaps at main event level?

Would Drew McIntyre be a good fit for AEW? Would he need to be a heel or a babyface? What potential matches stand out for him?

The latest Bloodline developments including Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa challenging for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Who are realistic candidates to win Money in the Bank this year?

Checking in on Impact Wrestling including their live special coming up next week.

Can Nick Aldis be a mainstay star for Impact? Would he be a good addition to AEW?

Thoughts on NXT’s next special that goes head-to-head with AEW Double or Nothing

IN THE VIP AFTERSHOW…

What is a key issue with how MJF is presented by AEW that is hurting him but easily fixed?

Thoughts on the build so far for the Four Pillars main event at Double or Nothing

