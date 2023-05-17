Hard brand split expected after AEW Collision announcement

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Talent in AEW are reportedly expecting a hard brand split to be put into place after the new Collision television product is announced.

Fightful Select is reporting that talent on the AEW roster are expecting a hard split, but that champions and other talents won’t be held firm to a certain brand over another. The report does not indicate who those special talents are or how the roster would be divided.

AEW Collision is reportedly set to premiere in June and is likely to be announced on Wednesday ahead of AEW Dynamite during the Warner Brothers Discovery upfronts in New York City.

Collision will reportedly be a two hour program that airs on Saturday night in primetime. The show will likely be the home of a returning CM Punk. Punk has been away from AEW since the All Out PPV event last year. He tore his tricep in the main event on that show, but also was involved in a backstage brawl with The Elite. The fight stemmed from comments Punk made during a media scrum tirade.

AEW has not officially announced CM Punk’s return to the company and an opponent is not set in stone. He is expected to wrestle on the first episode of Collision.

