Permanent company name revealed for WWE and UFC merger

The new company name for the merged WWE and UFC brands will be TKO Group Holdings. CNBC reported the news on Tuesday afternoon. The report indicates that the new company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange and will be valued at more that $20 billion.

Endeavor entered into an agreement to purchase WWE at the beginning of April. Vince McMahon will be the Executive Chairman of the new company. Nick Khan will run the WWE side of the new business and Dana White will continue to run the UFC side of the company.

