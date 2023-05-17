VIP AUDIO 5/17 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Maitland discuss WCW Slamboree 1993: A Legends Reunion, including Legends matches, Austin & Pillman vs. Steamboat & Zenk, Windham vs. Anderson, Bulldog vs. Vader, more (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Chris Maitland of the PWTorch Dailycast’s “Wrestling Coast to Coast” joins Frank for the first time to look back on WCW Slamboree from 1993. This show was voted for by you, the PWTorch VIP audience. They discuss where WCW was in 1993 and potential similarities in today’s AEW. They then run down the entire show, which featured legends from the NWA, AWA, and more, as well as the first inductees of the WCW Hall of Fame. There are three matches involving legends, including Blackjack Mulligan, Dick Murdoch, Jimmy Snuka, Jim Brunzell, and more. Heel Barry Windham defends the NWA Championship against babyface Arn Anderson. Big Van Vader defends the WCW Championship against “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith.

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

