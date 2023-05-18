Ace Steel reportedly was “hired back” by AEW months ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A new report indicates that Ace Steel was hired back by AEW several months ago. Steel was fired from his producer role with the company in September of last year because of his involvement in the physical altercation between CM Punk and The Elite.

Nick Hausman is reporting that Steel’s current role with AEW is working with Tony Khan on creative remotely. He had not been seen backstage at live events. The report indicates that Steel was set to rejoin the road with CM Punk and the AEW Collision show once it premiered in June. Yesterday it was decided that he would not return to the road, which is what prompted Punk to be removed from the Collision announcement.

AEW Collision is set to premiere on TNT on June 17. The show will run in primetime every Saturday night and was set to feature Punk as the lead star. Punk hasn’t been seen on AEW programming since winning the AEW World Championship at All Out last year. Punk tore his tricep during his All Out match and also went on a media scrum tirade, leading to the encounter between him and The Elite.

AEW has not publicly addressed the situation with Steel or Punk as it pertains to AEW Collision.

