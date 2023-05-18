News Ticker

UPDATED AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 18, 2023

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Full Match Card
AEW kicks off their summer with the annual AEW Double or Nothing 2023 PPV event from Las Vegas.

When: Sunday May 28, 2023

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: Live on PPV

  • MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy vs. Sammy Guevara – AEW World Championship Four-Way Match
  • FTR vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett – AEW World Tag Team Championship
  • Wardlow vs. Christian Cage – TNT Championship Ladder Match
  • Jaime Hayter vs. Toni Storm – AEW Women’s World Championship
  • The Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club – Anarchy in the Arena
  • Blackjack Battle Royal – International Championship

