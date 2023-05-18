AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: Lowest cable rating in over one year, 21 percent drop in key demo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (5/17) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 814,000 viewers, down from 877,000 the prior week. Dynamite has averaged 884,000 this year through 20 weeks. Last year through 20 weeks, the average was 971,000. So Dynamite is averaging 107,000 fewer viewers this year than last year so far, a drop of 11 percent.

The cable rating last night was 0.57, down from 0.61 the prior week and the lowest since March 2 last year. The average rating this year is 0.64. The average last year through 20 weeks was 0.68. It’s a drop of 5 percent (when not rounding the average ratings to the nearest hundredth).

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating, down from 0.32 last week. The average through 20 weeks this year is 0.29. The average through 20 weeks last year was 0.37. That’s a drop of 21 percent.

In that 18-49 demo, Dynamite finished no. 7 for the night on cable in the ShowbuzzDaily rankings, behind the NBA Playoffs on TNT, the NBA pre-game and post-game shows on TNT, and several reality series on Bravo.

Last night’s episode added several matches to the AEW Double or Nothing line-up, including a show-closing angle with “Hangman” Adam Page returning to The Elite. The advertised main events were Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong, Ricky Starks vs. Jay White, and The Outcasts vs. Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida.

