CM Punk planned for AEW Collision announcement, removed due to Ace Steel issues

CM Punk was reportedly planned to be a part of the AEW Collision announcement at the WBD upfronts yesterday, but was removed due to issues surrounding his former trainer and former AEW backstage producer, Ace Steel.

PWInsider is reporting that Steel was set to return as a producer in AEW after being fired last year because of his involvement in the backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite at All Out. The report indicates that the plan was for Steel to return as a producer for the new Collision show that would star Punk, but that was vetoed and left Punk and AEW at odds.

Fightful is reporting that the topic of Ace Steel was brought up during the meeting that Punk had with Chris Jericho last month. The report indicates that a second meeting took place this week and Punk was told that Steel would be welcomed back as a producer, but would not be allowed at television tapings. Punk reportedly disagreed with this, which led to him being removed from the AEW Collision announcement.

CM Punk has not been seen on AEW television since winning the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at the All Out PPV event last year. Punk tore his tricep during that match and famously went on a media scrum tirade, which led to a physical backstage altercation between him, Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks.

AEW Collision will air on Saturday nights in primetime on TNT. The debut episode will take place on June 17 and was reportedly set to feature Punk.

