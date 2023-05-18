FREE PODCAST 5/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: New Punk controversy overshadows Collision announcement, Hangman reunited with Elite, live callers, emails (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tyler Sage from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with a variety of mailbag subjects sprinkled in. They first react to the show-closing segment with Don Callis, Hangman Page, and The Elite. Then they talk with callers and respond to emails on a range of other topics including Double or Nothing developments, the latest C.M. Punk controversy that overshadowed the Tony Khan announcement about Collision, Ricky Starks vs. Jay White in the main event, and more.
