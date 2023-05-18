FREE PODCAST 5/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland interview Dak Draper about NWA Crockett Cup, review Queen of Indies with eight-woman tournament, more (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland interview Dak Draper ahead of the NWA's Crockett Cup, where Draper is teaming with Mims. They talk about their team, the importance of the Crockett Cup, Draper's time in NWA and ROH, football, rom coms, and a whole lot more. Then, with monarchies all over the news, they cover the first ever Queen of the Indies, an eight-woman tournament with Lady Frost, Dulce Tormenta, Hyan, Masha Slamovich, Mio Momono, Maria, Billie Starkz, and Unagi Sayaka. For VIP, they go to Freelance Wrestling for Bang Bros vs. Wasted Youth, Devon Monroe vs. Bryan Keith, and Chris Bey vs. Storm Grayson.

