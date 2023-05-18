FREE PODCAST 5/18 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Mickie James: (10 Yrs Ago) WWE and TNA wrestling career, country music album, “Piggy James” angle, Trish Stratus angle, John Cena angle, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (5-10-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Mickie James, former WWE Diva and current TNA Knockout whose country music album “Somebody’s Gonna Pay” just dropped this month in iTunes and CD stores, among other places. She begins by talking about her burgeoning country music career, her history in WWE, her thoughts on TNA, and many other topics relating to her experiences as a woman in wrestling including the John Cena angle, the “Piggy James” angle, and the Trish Stratus angle. Live calls and email questions throughout.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply