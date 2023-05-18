FREE PODCAST 5/18 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Mickie James: (10 Yrs Ago) WWE and TNA wrestling career, country music album, “Piggy James” angle, Trish Stratus angle, John Cena angle, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (5-10-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Mickie James, former WWE Diva and current TNA Knockout whose country music album “Somebody’s Gonna Pay” just dropped this month in iTunes and CD stores, among other places. She begins by talking about her burgeoning country music career, her history in WWE, her thoughts on TNA, and many other topics relating to her experiences as a woman in wrestling including the John Cena angle, the “Piggy James” angle, and the Trish Stratus angle. Live calls and email questions throughout.

