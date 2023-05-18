IMPACT HITS & MISSES (5/11 episode): The Coven vs. Purrazzo & Grace, Nick Aldis, Decay, Frankie Kazarian sitdown interview, Rhino, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT HITS AND MISSES

MAY 11, 2023

CHICAGO, ILL AT CICERO STADIUM

AIRED ON AXS TV (RECORDED)

REPORT BY JOHN LASLO, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

BTI

ACE AUSTIN (with Chris Bey) vs. ZICKY DICE (with Johnny Swinger)

Zicky Dice really got to show off his chops in this match. It went for a good while, and it was fairly back and forth between Dice and Ace Austin. I would like to see more of Dice.

IMPACT

(1) MASHA SLAMOVICH vs. KILLER KELLY: HIT

I did not realize that Killer Kelly was a little taller than Masha Slamovich, she seems smaller. This was a good match, with both wrestlers having periods where they were on top, but what stood out to me was the enjoyment of the violence that they inflicted on each other. Just a pair of sadists, being cruel to each other. Given the way that the match ended with a pinfall victory and a submission that outlasted the match, I think we are just getting started with these two.

TRINITY BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW: MINOR HIT

Jai Vidal grabbing a selfie is hilarious.

(2) NICK ALDIS vs. SHELDON JEAN: MINOR HIT

Nick Aldis is a great technical wrestler, and he got to show it off a bit. However, this was a short match with a relatively new wrestler. Sheldon Jean didn’t have a chance against Aldis, but the match could have been longer.

DANGO DOA SEGMENT: HIT

All the comedy guys and Joe Hendry in one segment. This is one of those things that you either love it or hate it. I love it.

FRANKIE KAZARIAN SIT DOWN INTERVIEW PART 3: Miss

Still not a lot of information. I would have preferred for all of these to be one segment, or on one show.

(3) DECAY (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) vs. THE GOOD HANDS (John Skyler & Jason Hotch)

John Skyler came out and dropped some anti-Chicago cheap heat. It’s old fashioned and dumb, but I eat it up with a spoon. Soldily put Decay on the side of the locals. Loved when Crazzy Steve bit the fingers of The Good Hands. Brian Meyers came in and swung the match in favor of the Good Hands, which could lead to some interesting places.

STEVE MACLIN & CHAMPAGNE SINGH & SHERA BACKSTAGE: HIT

Steve Maclin berated Champagne Singh and Shera about him getting a match tonight, which caused them to go and lay into Heath. I have to say, it makes me eager for a little feud between Champagne Singh and Shera with Heath and Rhino. It helps feed into all the building for the night for the men’s tag titles.

(4) STEVE MACLIN vs. RHINO: HIT

Rhino is one of those guys who always seems like a threat, he’s a barrel of muscles. This match was a big powerhouse match with Maclin and Rhino exchanging strikes, feats of strength, and throws. In many says this was the opposite of the Callahan and Kon match from last week. Maclin and Rhino put on a good match.

RHINO AMBULANCE RIDE: HIT

OMG! It’s a PCO out of nowhere!

(5) JOHNNY SWINGER vs. DIRTY DANGO: MINOR HIT

Comedy greasy guys in a match? I admit, this was not for everyone, but I am one of the ones that does like a bit of comedy once in a while.

THE DESIGN BACKSTAGE: MINOR HIT

Deaner is getting better at promos. I loved the that Rich Swann and Sami Callahan took advantage of the availability of the common yellow hoodie.

MOOSE & BRIAN MEYERS BACKSTAGE: MINOR HIT

Moose wants Meers to focus on the tag team title, but he’s more interested in managing the Good Hands, which is more building on the men’s tag titles, which got a fair bit of hype throughout this card.

(6) THE COVEN (Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King) vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO & JORDYNNE GRACE — Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Title match

The traditional unified unit vs high quality singles that Impact likes to do. Normally, I lean heavily toward the unit, but this match was a little different.Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace were working together really well up until the ‘incidental contact’ as Tom Hannifan says. A little bit of Trinity action after the match was a nice touch to keep the top three contenders for the World Title in the picture.

FINAL THOUGHTS: HIT

I’m a tag team guy and so I’m digging all the emphasis on this episode for tag teams. While last week was a build up for the singles division, this episode did the same for the men’s tag division. I’m geeked.