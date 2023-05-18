Major matches announced for AEW Double or Nothing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Major matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing PPV on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

In the main event segment of the show, Don Callis addressed why he turned on Kenny Omega last week and it drew the attention of Omega and The Young Bucks. Omega interrupted Callis, but then was attacked by the Blackpool Combat Club. The Young Bucks and a returning Adam Page came to Omega’s aid and battled back the BCC. In the ring, Page claimed that they were the heart and soul of AEW and confirmed he and the rest of The Elite would face the BCC at Double or Nothing in an Anarchy in the Arena Match.

Earlier in the show, AEW revealed that Toni Storm would challenge Jaime Hayter at the PPV for the AEW Women’s World Championship and that Orange Cassidy would defend his International Championship in a 20 person Battle Royal.

Wardlow will defend his TNT Championship at Double or Nothing as well. Wardlow opened the show and called Christian Cage to the ring. Cage appeared with Luchasaurus and ended up beating Wardlow down with a ladder. AEW then confirmed that Wardlow would defend the title against Cage in a ladder match at the PPV.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 airs live on PPV on May 28. Other announced matches for the show include MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Jack Perry for the AEW World Championship and FTR vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

