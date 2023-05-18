“Superstar” Billy Graham dead at age 79

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham is dead. He was 79 years old.

Graham was placed on life support earlier this week and was sick for much of the last year with COVID-19, a serious ear infection, and other ailments.

Billy Graham began his wrestling career in 1970 and spent time in various promotions including the AWA, NWA, WWWF, CWA, and the WWF. In 1977, Graham defeated Bruno Sammartino to win the WWE Championship. He held the title for a year and defeated Dusty Rhodes, Peter Maivia, and others. Graham finally lost the championship to Bob Backlund in 1978.

After his years in the ring, Graham became an announcer and a manager. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

