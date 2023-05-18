VIP AUDIO 5/17 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: Sasha’s cringy promos, Dominik’s heat, is AEW resembling WCW too much, Mauro Ranallo for Collision, Celebrity Matches, more (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of an “Ask Wade Keller” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers email questions on these topics:
- Is the Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley cage match an example of Tony Khan hot-shotting to the point of resembling WCW missteps in their closing years?
- Is it possible Christian Cage’s comment about Arn Anderson needing a new son was a reference to Cody Rhodes?
- How is the heat Dominik Mysterio getting different from Christian’s heat?
- Is the end-game for big pro wrestling shows more and more seeming like big celebrity matches?
- Would Mauro Ranallo be a good fit for AEW’s new Collision TV series?
- What’s up with Sasha Banks’s cringy promos lately?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply