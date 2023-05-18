VIP AUDIO 5/18 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Reaction to Collision announcement, latest Punk controversy, will NXT lose viewers due to Collision, “Superstar” Graham’s impact, reviews of Dynamite, Rampage, NXT (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Reaction to the AEW and WBD official announcement of the new Saturday weekly live series, Collision. What does the list of names on the press release tell us about Collision? Plus, the latest dust-up with C.M. Punk and what happens if he doesn’t actually return? And more.

Full reviews of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including the Don Callis interview and Todd’s take on Orange Cassidy being in the first match on Dynamite so often.

Reflecting on “Superstar” Billy Graham’s career with a look at the highs and lows plus his lasting influence, good and bad.

A review of NXT on USA this week.

Is NXT likely to lose viewers due to Collision adding yet another first-time live prime time option for wrestling fans?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO