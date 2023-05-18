VIP AUDIO 5/18 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Detailed review of Steve Keirn autobiography, WWE World Hvt. Title Tournament so far, reviews of Raw, Smackdown, UFC (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A review of the WWE World Hvt. Title Tournament so far setting up Seth Rollins vs. A.J. Styles

Full reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the updated thoughts on how Cody Rhodes is doing after losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

A detailed review of Steve Keirn’s autobiography with tons of fascinating anecdotes and details from this stellar pro wrestling book with stories from Florida (Eddie Graham, Dusty Rhodes), Memphis (Jerry Lawler), AWA (Road Warriors, Verne Gagne, cold weather), and more.

A review of last week’s UFC live event on ABC and a preview of this weekend’s event.

